Comcast, the US media giant, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30th 2026. Revenue of $29.9 billion (€26.2bn), down 1.2 per cent year over year.

Connectivity & Platforms revenue declined 3 per cent in the quarter to $19.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.7 per cent, reflecting lower domestic broadband and video revenue and continued residential customer losses, partly offset by growth in Business Services Connectivity. Content & Experiences revenue rose 22.9 per cent to $10.7 billion, led by Media and Studios, which benefited from the Milan Cortina Olympics, the Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup and theatrical releases such as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Obsession.

Streaming platform Peacock reaching profitability for the first time since its 2020 launch, and hit 48 million subscribers with $1.9 billion segment revenue – driven by content including the FIFA World Cup 2026, the NBA Playoffs and reality series Love Island.



Comcast also saw record wireless growth, adding 448,000 net lines and passing 10.2 million total lines in Q2. Domestic residential broadband losses improved year-on-year to 167,000, but broadband ARPU dropped 3.8 per cent.

“Second quarter results show continued progress against our strategic priorities,” said Brian L. Roberts and Mike Cavanagh, co-CEOs of Comcast Corporation. “In Connectivity & Platforms, our strategic pivot in broadband is gaining traction, and we are seeing that progress extend across the broader connectivity portfolio. We delivered our best wireless quarter ever, surpassing 10 million total lines, while penetration remains below 7 per cent of addressable wireless lines in our footprint – giving us substantial runway to deepen convergence and grow customer relationships. Business Services also continued its industry-leading growth, reinforcing the strength and breadth of our portfolio.”

“Within Content & Experiences, Media delivered mid-single digit EBITDA growth and Peacock reached profitability for the first time, supported by a broad slate of sports, entertainment and major live events that drove strong engagement across our platforms. Our Studios continued to perform at a high level across franchises, animation, originals and specialty titles, capped by the recent success of The Odyssey. While we are seeing some near-term softness in Theme Parks, we remain confident in the long-term opportunity, supported by our world-class brands, attractive locations and proven ability to create attractions and experiences that drive real consumer demand. Across the company, we generated $4.6 billion of free cash flow, returned $2.1 billion to shareholders and announced our intention to separate NBCUniversal and Sky – an important step toward creating two focused companies with the financial strength and flexibility to pursue their respective growth strategies,” the pair added.