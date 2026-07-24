Amazon Ads and Octave have announced a programmatic integration making News UK’s digital audio brands including talkSPORT, Virgin Radio UK, Talk, Times Radio, and podcast titles available to advertisers through Amazon DSP.

The new integration, which is available to advertisers now, expands Amazon DSP’s audio supply with the addition of Octave, News UK’s audio-visual advertising platform, which reaches more than 15.5 million connected listeners in the UK each month.

Advertisers using Amazon DSP will be able to reach connected listeners across News UK’s audio brands including talkSPORT’s sports coverage as well as a variety of content from The Times & The Sunday Times’ podcast portfolio.

Advertisers will be able to leverage insights from Amazon’s trillions of first-party shopping, browsing, and streaming signals, and can also access rich audience signals from Octave. Advertisers will also benefit from Amazon Ads comprehensive measurement capabilities, including third-party tools, to help brands understand how their audio campaigns perform as part of their broader full-funnel strategy.

“Audio is where UK audiences are spending more and more of their time, and this integration brings some of the country’s most engaging premium audio brands to Amazon DSP,” said Phil Christer, Managing Director, UK, Amazon Ads. “It makes audio easier for advertisers to plan, activate, and measure as part of a brand’s full-funnel strategy – so they can see the impact of their campaigns, all from one place.”

“This collaboration enables Amazon DSP’s advertisers to reach News UK’s 15.5 million connected monthly listeners as well as access to insights from our rich, first-party data and Amazon’s shopping and streaming signals,” said Russell Pedrick, Managing Director, Octave. “Our brands take premium content to an engaged audience at scale, offering a unique advertiser proposition and this deal creates another way for advertisers to leverage that portfolio.”