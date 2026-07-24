Disney+ subscribers in Türkiye will, from July 29th, be able to watch live sporting events, studio shows, original programming and more via the S Sport and S Sport2 channels on ESPN.

Following the launch of the NOW channel in Türkiye earlier this year, this marks a further expansion of Disney+’s live content offering in the country, with both channels available to customers as part of existing subscriptions.

Major global leagues and tournaments such as the NBA, EuroLeague Basketball, VNL, Wimbledon and MotoGP, as well as top-flight football from LaLiga and Serie A will be available via S Sport 1 and S Sport2.

Azade Zeynep Acar Haksal, CEO, Saran Group, commented: “The dynamics of sports broadcasting are rapidly changing both globally and in Türkiye, and customers’ increasingly expect more flexible access to premium content. This collaboration with Disney+ not only brings S Sport’s robust sports content portfolio to a much wider audience but also marks a significant milestone for digital sports broadcasting in Türkiye. As Saran Group, we have been active for many years not only in Türkiye but also in various regions around the world in the distribution, broadcasting, and production of sports content, and now we’re able to bring some of the world’s biggest sporting events to Turkish sports fans through a globally recognised streaming service like Disney+.”

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, added: “We’re excited to bring these great sports channels to Disney+ in Türkiye. Basketball is a huge part of Türkiye’s sporting culture, and alongside football, tennis and motorsport, we’re looking forward to bringing our customers even more of the sport they love.”