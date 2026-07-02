England vs Congo delivers BBC’s biggest TV audience of 2026

England’s dramatic FIFA World Cup victory over DR Congo on July 1st delivered the BBC’s biggest live audience of 2026, with a peak audience of 16.3 million watching the Three Lions emerge victorious on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and enter the Round of 16. The match also averaged 14 million viewers and was the most-watched moment on the BBC this year.

The knockout victory also fuelled significant digital engagement generating 10.4 million streams across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app as audiences followed the team’s journey to the last 16.

DR Congo took an early lead through Brian Cipenga, but two goals from Harry Kane in the last 15 minutes gave England a 2-1 victory.

BBC Sport’s live coverage page on the website and app was viewed more than 20 million times globally including 14 million times in the UK with 860,000 visitors aged 16-24. July 1st was also the BBC Sport website and app’s biggest day since the last FIFA World Cup, attracting 10.8 million unique users.

The BBC’s UHD coverage continued to break records, attracting a new high of 1.36 million concurrent streams during the game. Audiences are also embracing the BBC’s new immersive innovations, with the second-screen 3D experience used 285,000 times during England v DR Congo and 3.1 million times across the tournament so far.

The FIFA World Cup continues to drive strong digital consumption for the BBC, accounting for more than a third (34 per cent) of all hours streamed on BBC iPlayer during the final week of the group stage.

Football Daily‘s visualised podcast is also proving a hit with fans, generating more than 2 million streams during the group stages. Across social media, BBC Sport has generated 889 million video views during the tournament so far.

England’s Group games against Croatia and Ghana both pulled an audience of 15.4 million, whilst 13.7 million tuned in for the match against Panama.

England’s next challenge comes against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the Round of 16, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with kick off at 1am on the morning of July 6th.

BBC Director of Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, commented: “These are extraordinary audience figures that show the BBC is the place the nation comes together for the biggest sporting moments. England’s dramatic victory captured millions across TV, iPlayer, BBC Sport digital platforms and social media, with audiences consuming the tournament in record numbers. Whether it’s premium UHD coverage, new immersive experiences or world-class analysis, we’re proud to be delivering the moments that matter to audiences wherever and however they choose to follow the tournament, as England’s World Cup journey continues”.