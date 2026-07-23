The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is seeking views on the anticipated acquisition of ITV by Sky. The CMA is issuing this ‘invitation to comment’ to allow interested parties to submit to the CMA any initial views on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK.

The CMA has not yet launched its formal investigation into this transaction. This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process.

To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invites comments on the transaction from any interested party. Written representations about any competition issues should be provided by the deadline of August 6th.

The CMA has received the necessary information from the parties to commence pre-notification.

Sky agreed terms to acquire ITV Media & Entertainment from ITV for a total consideration of up to £1.6 billion (€1.86bn) – subject to adjustment for cash, debt and net working capital – on July 6th.