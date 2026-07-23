Ofcom: Broadband complaints at record low
July 23, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
In the quarter from January to March (Q1 2026), complaints to Ofcom on fixed broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services decreased compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2025: October to December 2025).
Complaints about fixed broadband and pay-monthly mobile decreased and complaints about landline and pay-TV stayed the same.
Following the increase in complaints in Q4 2025, mainly driven by complaints about mobile services, which followed the announcement of mid-contract price rises by some mobile providers, including O2, overall complaints have continued to decline and are now back to all-time lows.
Quarterly highlights include:
- TalkTalk was the most complained about fixed broadband provider. Complaints about TalkTalk stayed at similar levels to the previous quarter.
- Plusnet and Sky generated the least fixed broadband complaints.
- Sky Mobile was the most complained about pay-monthly mobile provider. Customer complaints were primarily driven by experiences changing provider.
- EE, Giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Three and Vodafone generated the least pay-monthly mobile complaints.
- EE and Virgin Media were the most complained about pay TV providers. Customer complaints were mainly about how their complaints were handled (EE) and problems with billing, pricing and charges (Virgin Media).
- The least complained about pay TV providers were Sky and TalkTalk.
Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets, commented: “It’s encouraging to see broadband complaints falling to their lowest levels since our records began, companies must not be complacent and we expect them to continually strive to improve their services and deliver a great customer experience. We’d encourage any customers who aren’t satisfied with their current provider to vote with their feet. In recent years, we’ve made it easier than ever for people to shop around and save, by introducing end-of-contract alerts, simpler contract summaries, and easier switching processes for broadband and mobile.”
Responding to the figures, the ISPA, trade association for UK broadband providers, said: “Broadband complaints falling to a record low reflect a market that is offering an excellent experience for customers. The sector’s investment of more than £40 billion in gigabit-capable infrastructure means that over 90 per cent of UK premises can now access gigabit connectivity. Speeds are rising, real-terms prices are falling, and One Touch Switch has made it easier than ever to move to a better deal. The market is also highly competitive, meaning consumers have genuine choice and flexibility when selecting a provider. Where complaints remain, ISPA members are committed to resolving them quickly and to the highest standard. We will continue to work constructively with Ofcom and Government to ensure the sector delivers future-proof connectivity for all.”
Alex Tofts, strategist at Broadband Genie, said: “Slight improvements are hardly cause for celebration. Broadband still dominates the complaint charts, with heavyweights like BT, Vodafone, and TalkTalk consistently performing worse than the industry average. These Ofcom reports are vital for exposing bad behaviour, such as the shocking call centre traps that recently earned Virgin Media a record £28 million fine for blocking departing customers. Fortunately for bill payers, there’s no need to stay stuck. There are many options outside these big brands. Use Ofcom-accredited comparison sites to look beyond the usual household names. You’ll find faster, cheaper and better-rated providers available at your home. Ultimately, the best way to force the big players to lift their game is to vote with your feet and take your business elsewhere.”
Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch, offered: “It’s great to see broadband complaints fall to a record low. It shows providers can turn things around quickly when they get pricing, service and communication right. Broadband is central to how we live now, so it matters that it just works. Most complaints remain around outages and service, a reminder that reliability alongside cost is what keeps customers consistently happy. A record low is a good lap, not a finish line.”
“TalkTalk remains the most complained-about broadband provider, Sky Mobile customers are struggling the most when trying to switch away, and EE and Virgin Media are still fielding the most pay-TV complaints. Plusnet and Sky share the title of least complained-about broadband provider for the quarter, and Plusnet’s recent Uswitch Telecoms Award customer service award win backs that up. If your provider keeps cropping up in Ofcom’s tables, it’s worth checking what else is out there, both for service and price. You could save £329 a year on average by switching broadband deal and once you’re out of contract on your mobile, moving to a SIM-only deal could save you £304 a year if you keep your current handset,” added Doku.