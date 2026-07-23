Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets, commented: “It’s encouraging to see broadband complaints falling to their lowest levels since our records began, companies must not be complacent and we expect them to continually strive to improve their services and deliver a great customer experience. We’d encourage any customers who aren’t satisfied with their current provider to vote with their feet. In recent years, we’ve made it easier than ever for people to shop around and save, by introducing end-of-contract alerts, simpler contract summaries, and easier switching processes for broadband and mobile.”

Responding to the figures, the ISPA, trade association for UK broadband providers, said: “Broadband complaints falling to a record low reflect a market that is offering an excellent experience for customers. The sector’s investment of more than £40 billion in gigabit-capable infrastructure means that over 90 per cent of UK premises can now access gigabit connectivity. Speeds are rising, real-terms prices are falling, and One Touch Switch has made it easier than ever to move to a better deal. The market is also highly competitive, meaning consumers have genuine choice and flexibility when selecting a provider. Where complaints remain, ISPA members are committed to resolving them quickly and to the highest standard. We will continue to work constructively with Ofcom and Government to ensure the sector delivers future-proof connectivity for all.”

Alex Tofts, strategist at Broadband Genie, said: “Slight improvements are hardly cause for celebration. Broadband still dominates the complaint charts, with heavyweights like BT, Vodafone, and TalkTalk consistently performing worse than the industry average. These Ofcom reports are vital for exposing bad behaviour, such as the shocking call centre traps that recently earned Virgin Media a record £28 million fine for blocking departing customers. Fortunately for bill payers, there’s no need to stay stuck. There are many options outside these big brands. Use Ofcom-accredited comparison sites to look beyond the usual household names. You’ll find faster, cheaper and better-rated providers available at your home. Ultimately, the best way to force the big players to lift their game is to vote with your feet and take your business elsewhere.”

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch, offered: “It’s great to see broadband complaints fall to a record low. It shows providers can turn things around quickly when they get pricing, service and communication right. Broadband is central to how we live now, so it matters that it just works. Most complaints remain around outages and service, a reminder that reliability alongside cost is what keeps customers consistently happy. A record low is a good lap, not a finish line.”