ITV: 13.7m watch England vs Panama

Coverage of England’s final World Cup Group L fixture against Panama on June 27th drew a peak audience of 13.76 million viewers across ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

With a 10pm UK kick-off, the match secured a commanding 80 per cent share of TV viewing at its peak. England won the game 2-0 with second half goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, ensuring that England won their group.

The audience was slightly down on the 15.4 million that watched both England vs Croatia and England vs Ghana (which aired on BBC One).

The overnight figures for the Panama clash follow a strong group-stage for ITV, with ITV reporting that it delivered seven out of the top 10 biggest matches, including England’s opening win over Croatia, the opening match of the tournament, Mexico vs South Africa, as well as Norway vs France, Netherlands vs Japan, Scotland vs Morocco and Germany vs Cote D’Ivoire.

The knockout stage of the tournament now begins. England will next face DR Congo at 5pm on July 1st. The game will air on BBC One.