Nielsen has released its All Screens Video Landscape Report for June 2026. The All Screens Video Landscape Report tracks total household viewership (defined as a combination of total reach and time spent) in Poland across four screens: TVs, PCs/laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

June delivered a significant shakeup in the content distributor rankings as public broadcaster TVP jumped from third to first place, capturing a 19.9 per cent audience share. This surge successfully interrupted Warner Bros Discovery’s unbroken monthly run at number one so far this calendar year, pushing WBD to second place with a 17.39 per cent share. Polsat claimed the third spot, closely behind with 17.18 per cent.

The primary catalyst for TVP’s climb was a combination of premium live sports and cultural event television. Viewership throughout the month was dominated by the opening matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (including highly-watched broadcasts like Norway v France), the Polish national team’s friendly against Nigeria, and TVP’s annual flagship broadcast, the Opole Music Festival (pictured).

Netflix Rejoins the Top Ten and Claims the Big Screen

Beyond the battle for the podium, the digital sector saw key movements. Netflix returned to the top ten rankings in 9th place with a 1.88 per cent share, while Canal+ dropped out of the top ten.

Notably, Netflix’s viewership increasingly consolidated around the living room television. The platform saw its TV screen share rise to 86 per cent in June (up from 83 per cent in May), continuing the market-wide trend of digital platforms cementing their presence on the household’s largest screen. Conversely, mobile-first ByteDance (TikTok) rounded out the top ten in 10th place with a 1.87 per cent share, driven entirely by mobile and tablet screens.

Summer Living Rooms: Deeper Engagement on Fewer Screens

As the summer season got underway, June recorded a slight contraction in broad reach, down 1.8% month-on-month. Despite fewer individuals tuning in, those who did watch spent more time with content; the average time spent viewing (ATS) grew by 1.2 per cent. Traditional linear television proved highly resilient, driving this increase in viewing duration.

Lucyna Koba, Market Leader, Nielsen Poland, commented: “June has delivered a shift in the Polish media landscape, proving once again the unparalleled power of major collective events to reshape distributor standings. By capitalising on the dual engine of the World Cup matches and the beloved Opole Music Festival, TVP successfully disrupted the status quo to take the top spot. While the onset of summer naturally led to a minor drop in overall reach, the data highlights a highly mature market where audience engagement remains exceptionally deep. Viewers who stayed indoors spent more time with content, pushing the average time spent with video content (ATS) to nearly six hours. Furthermore, Netflix’s return to the top ten—and its growing 86 per cent share on TV screens—further reinforces that even during the warmer summer months, the living room TV screen remains the ultimate destination for premium content.”