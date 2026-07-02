Disney+, Anime Ltd announce UK & France content deal

Disney+ and Anime Ltd have announced a new multi-title agreement to bring a curated slate of Japanese animated films to Disney+ customers in the UK and France.

Debuting on Disney+ beginning later this year, the lineup includes films from internationally renowned filmmakers, including Golden Globe-nominated director Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name. and Weathering with You; Mamoru Hosoda’s Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated Mirai and acclaimed feature Belle; Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, the only anime film ever nominated for the Cannes Palme d’Or; and Katsuhiro Otomo’s landmark cyberpunk classic Akira (pictured).

The collection also features works by legendary filmmakers, including Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue and Naoko Yamada’s A Silent Voice. Many of the films will also be making their streaming debut in the UK and France.

A Silent Voice (dir. Naoko Yamada; UK & Ireland only)

Akira (dir. Katsuhiro Otomo; UK & Ireland only)

Belle (dir. Mamoru Hosoda; UK & France streaming debut)

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence (dir. Mamoru Oshii; UK & France streaming debut)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (dir. Mamoru Hosoda; UK & France streaming debut)

Mirai (dir. Mamoru Hosoda; UK & France streaming debut)

Perfect Blue (dir. Satoshi Kon)

Summer Wars (dir. Mamoru Hosod a; UK & France streaming debut)

Weathering with You (dir. Makoto Shinkai; UK & France streaming debut)

Wolf Children (dir. Mamoru Hosoda; UK & France streaming debut)

Your Name (dir. Makoto Shinkai)

Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company, commented: “Anime is a powerful global storytelling force—resonating deeply with audiences around the world, including in key markets like the UK and France where fan communities continue to expand. We’re committed to meeting the audience where they are and making Disney+ the home of beloved anime storytelling—bringing culture, community, and must-watch stories to one destination.”

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, said: “Anime fans have a handful of films they always come back to and love sharing, and this collection brings many of those favourites together. It’s easy to see why they’re so loved. Created by some of anime’s greatest storytellers, these films have inspired fans for years with unforgettable characters and extraordinary worlds. We can’t wait for our customers in the UK and France to discover them on Disney+.”

Kerry Kasim, Co-Managing Director of Anime Ltd, added: “Fresh off the back of Annecy Film Festival, anime remains one of the most compelling story telling mediums for audiences today. We’re overjoyed to make Disney+ the home of such strong story-lead features from some of anime’s brightest lights. French, British and Irish fans are in for a treat.”

Premiere dates for each film on Disney+ will be announced soon.