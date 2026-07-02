Channel 4 drama viewership up 43% YoY

Channel 4 reports that its drama slate delivered significant audience growth in the first half of 2026.

Between January and May, Channel 4 drama generated 10.3 billion viewing minutes across both its linear and streaming platform, a 43 per cent increase on the same period in 2025 and bringing in an increase of 1.6 million drama viewers in the last year. As a result, 22.5 million people across the UK have watched a Channel 4 drama since January and there has been a 30 per cent increase in drama coverage hours.

Standout successes include Katherine Jakeways and Roanne Bardsley’s A Woman of Substance, which was recently announced to be returning for a second season, becoming Channel 4’s most watched drama on streaming in five years, since It’s A Sin. The series delivered an average audience of 3 million viewers across all screens in the first 28 days (and a year-to-date individual reach of 7.3 million).

Russell T. Davies thriller Tip Toe (pictured) with Alan Cumming and David Morrissey was the top drama series across all commercial BVoD services in June, achieving 2.2 million for its launch in its first seven days across linear and streaming, particularly delivering in its performance amongst younger viewers with Episode 1’s share among 16-34s being up 70 per cent. Tip Toe’s year-to-date individual reach is 5.8 million.

Returning drama Patience, starring Ella Maisy Purvis and Jessica Hynes, maintains its title as Channel 4’s biggest drama franchise with series two achieving an average of 3.9 million viewers in the first 28 days as series three wraps filming in Yorkshire. Its year-to-date reach is 8.1 million. Jack Thorne penned Falling starring Keeley Hawes and Paapa Essiedu achieved a strong launch of 1.7 million in seven days for its opening episode and proved popular with female viewers, up 61 per cent on the slot average. Dirty Business, starring Jason Watkins and David Thewlis, has now become Channel 4’s biggest factual drama launch on streaming in five years, reaching 4.2 million viewers across all viewing.

To build on the success of its 2026 slate, Channel 4 has launched Here for The Drama, a new marketing campaign that reclaims drama as part of the channel’s DNA, celebrating the stories that make people feel something.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, commented: “From the gut punch state of the nation storytelling of Tip Toe to the bodice-ripping fun of A Women of Substance, Channel 4’s 2026 drama slate is the richest in more than a decade and I’m thrilled that it’s resonating with audiences across the generations. Channel 4 has invested substantially in creating an all-year-round drama offer with both the distinctiveness and originality you’d expect from Channel 4 and some of the biggest writing and acting talent in the country. No other channel or platform would tackle subjects as diverse as the state of the British water industry, the tension between religious commitment and personal realisation and the rise of homophobia in Britain and the appetite for these shows is a reminder of the importance of telling British stories that say something sharp about the way we live now.”

Gwawr Lloyd, Interim Head of Channel 4 Drama, added: I am absolutely delighted by the strength of the performance from our drama slate so far this year. From the phenomenal success of standout new launches to returning drama, audiences have responded to bold stories that are uniquely Channel 4. I’d like to thank the exceptional writers, producers, actors and production teams that come together to tell the stories that connect with viewers so strongly, whether they choose to watch on linear or on streaming. With a strong pipeline of programming still to come, Channel 4 drama is in fantastic health, and we look forward to bringing more unforgettable and distinctive stories to audiences across the UK.”