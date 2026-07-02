Viaplay sells Dutch operations to Videoland

Viaplay Group has entered into an agreement to sell its Dutch streaming and broadcasting operations to Videoland (owned by DPG Media) for €142 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO, commented: “The sale is in line with our strategic transformation and the priority to focus on the Group’s operations in our core Nordic markets, where we have the greatest scale and synergies. The proceeds of the sale will enable us to accelerate the deleveraging and strengthening of the Group’s financial profile. It follows on the transformational acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent of Allente Group, and subsequent refinancing, at the end of last year. We are delighted that a Dutch business with such strong local roots is acquiring the operations, and will be able to focus on developing them further moving forward.”

The sale of the Dutch operations, which generated net sales of €149 million in 2025, will result in transaction and restructuring costs, as well as provisions and balance sheet effects, which will be reported as items affecting comparability in the financial results following closing, noted Viaplay.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and Viaplay’s lenders, as well as customary consents and procedures, and is expected to close in the coming months.