DAZN: “World Cup ad revenue exceeding expectations”

DAZN is generating significant advertising revenues with its FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, according to Joao Ramires, Vice President of Media and head of advertising for DAZN Spain. The sports streaming platforms holds the rights to the World Cup in Spain, Japan and Italy.

Speaking to Spanish business daily El Economista, Ramires said the World Cup has exceeded the streaming platform’s expectations both in audience figures and commercial performance, attracting dozens of new advertisers and delivering hundreds of millions of advertising impressions.

“The World Cup is generating in one month the equivalent of around five or six months of our normal advertising revenues,” said Ramires. “We are moving double-digit millions of euros in advertising income, which significantly exceeds the business case we initially projected.”

According to DAZN, audiences during the tournament have been between 20 per cent and 30 per cent higher than forecast. The company says it has already delivered close to 400 million advertising impressions for around 45 brands participating in campaigns linked to the tournament.

Ramires described the World Cup as “the most desirable advertising product on the planet”, citing both its global reach and its emotional connection with viewers.

“The World Cup offers something unique. It combines massive audiences with a strong sense of national identity and passion. For brands, that creates an environment capable of delivering exceptional levels of recall and engagement,” he added.

The executive noted that the event has attracted advertisers beyond DAZN’s traditional client base. Many brands that initially joined specifically for the tournament are now extending their investments into other football properties available on the platform, including domestic European leagues.

“We are seeing companies that had never advertised with DAZN before. They came for the World Cup, experienced the quality and scale of the audience, and are now staying for LaLiga, the Premier League and the Bundesliga,” he explained.

The tournament has also highlighted the growing importance of social media creators within DAZN’s commercial strategy. Ramires said influencer-led content has become a key pillar alongside linear television and OTT distribution, helping the platform engage younger audiences.

During the competition, DAZN has produced La DAZNeta, a daily football programme featuring some of Spain’s most prominent football creators, while its DAZN48 initiative brought together content creators from participating nations to generate tournament-related social media content.

Ramires also outlined how sports sponsorship has evolved from traditional logo placement into a more data-driven and integrated marketing model.

“Sponsorship has moved from a passive model to a much more active one. Brands want measurable impact throughout the year, and digital platforms now allow us to optimise campaigns and analyse performance in real time,” he noted.

Looking ahead, he believes advances in artificial intelligence will further transform sports advertising, particularly in areas such as automated ad insertion during live events and audience targeting.

Ramires added that more brands from outside the traditional sports sector are expected to enter the market as they recognise the scale and emotional engagement offered by live sport.

“Sport is no longer a niche environment. It is one of the safest and most effective media environments available for brands, combining huge reach with powerful emotional connections,” he concluded.