Data: Malware infections hit 1 in 5 illegal streamers

New research reveals the growing cyber threat facing illegal streamers, with one in five (18 per cent) reporting a malware infection in the past 12 months after illegally accessing TV, movies or live sport. This follows previous research that showed that two in five (41 per cent) illegal streamers have had their bank account details compromised while accessing content illegally, losing on average £1,680 (€1,950).

Employers will also be concerned to learn that seven in 10 (68 per cent) people who access content illegally have done so on a work-issued smartphone, while almost six in ten (58 per cent) have streamed illegally on a work laptop, potentially putting sensitive company data at risk.

The research was conducted for BeStreamWise, a cross-industry initiative which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal streaming. To help, BeStreamWise has launched a new pop-up ‘device amnesty’ in Soho, London, where concerned consumers can better understand the dangers of piracy and have their devices checked for malicious software.

Located on D’Arblay Street (W1F 8EJ) ‘The Con-venience Store’, fronted for the day by comedian and BeStreamWise ambassador Babatunde Aleshe, will allow concerned consumers to hear from a cyber security expert on how to monitor their devices for suspicious activity.

James Bore, an independent cyber security expert, commented: “Illegal streaming sites and apps sit outside the security checks that legitimate platforms go through. This means the risk of running into malware, or being scammed into handing over information or money, is much higher.”

“The fact that one in five illegal streamers have had a malware infection in the past year shows that these aren’t rare. With so few people running antivirus software and clear knowledge gaps, infections go unnoticed. Once malware is on a device, it’s no longer yours: it’s under the control of the criminals behind it. That means everything you use the device for – every password you enter, every message you send and all your private information – is potentially visible to them.”