Disney+ scores Champions League rights

Disney+ has acquired live rights to men’s Champions League football for the first time in the auction for the 2027-31 cycle.

The agreement will see Disney+ provide coverage of all three men’s club competitions together in Sweden (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) – while exclusive rights to the Europa League and Conference League have been renewed across both Sweden and Denmark.

Alongside the UEFA Women’s Champions League available across Europe, customers in Sweden and Denmark will have access to the pinnacle of UEFA club competition across both the men’s and women’s games.

Disney said that ESPN, its sports network, will deliver “high-quality live broadcasts, expert analysis, and in-depth storytelling throughout the season”. Key fixtures will also feature Swedish and Danish language commentary and studio shows.

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, commented: “UEFA club football brings some of the most exciting nights in sport – the midweek games, the knockout ties, the energy around the biggest fixtures – moments that stay with you long after the final whistle. We’re particularly proud to bring our customers in Sweden the UEFA Champions League men’s and women’s competitions for the first time ever – alongside the renewal of UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League across Sweden and Denmark. As we continue to grow our sports offering in Europe, fans can enjoy the biggest football nights across the UEFA Champions League men’s and women’s competitions, alongside the stories they already love on Disney+”.

Diego Londono, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Networks & Sports, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, added: “ESPN has a strong history of covering UEFA club competitions and these agreements build on that foundation. The addition of the UEFA Champions League to our rights portfolio reflects the continued expansion of ESPN on Disney+ across Europe. ESPN will bring its production expertise, insight, and storytelling to some of the most prestigious competitions in European football, with enhanced coverage across selected matches and programming.”

UEFA is projecting that the total value of its TV rights will exceed €5 billion a year when the tenders are concluded. Canal+ and a host of other European broadcasters have also announced new deals with UEFA.