Canal+ expands, extends UEFA rights across Europe

Canal+ has announced the acquisition of UEFA Men’s Club Competition rights across several European markets for four seasons from 2027/2028 to 2030/2031:

• In Poland, renewal of 100 per cent of UEFA Champions League rights on an exclusive basis.

• In Austria, 100 per cent of UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League rights on an exclusive basis.

• In Switzerland, renewal of one match per day for UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League in French language and on a co-exclusive basis.

• In Belgium, 100 per cent of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League rights on an exclusive basis.

These new agreements come in addition to Canal+’s recent extension in France of 100 per cent of the exclusive rights of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, already renewed until 2030/2031.

Across these markets, Canal+ says it will continue to deliver premium, exclusive coverage of UEFA Men’s Club Competitions. Matches and highlights will be available across Canal+ channels and the Canal+ app.

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, commented: “We are very proud to further strengthen our partnership with UC3 by securing key European markets until 2031. The renewal of 100 per cent of the exclusive rights of the UEFA Champions League in Poland, the acquisition of 100 per cent of the exclusive rights of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in Austria, and the renewal of our current UEFA Men’s Club Competition rights in Switzerland are great news for our subscribers. And I am particularly thrilled to announce the acquisition of 100% of the exclusive rights of the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League in Belgium, where we will launch Canal+ channels. These new rights come in addition to the recent extension in France of 100 per cent of the exclusive rights of the UEFA Men’s Club Competitions. Canal+ is now, more than ever, the largest broadcaster of the UEFA Men’s Club Competitions in Europe and more broadly in the world with rights in more than 50 countries.”

“I would like to sincerely thank UC3 and Relevent Football Partners for their continued confidence in Canal+’s editorial expertise and ambition to bring the very best of European football to fans,” concldued Saada.