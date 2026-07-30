DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has renewed its DACH region distribution agreement with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), keeping the Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD channels available to subscribers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The renewed deal means DAZN subscribers in the region will continue to have access to Eurosport’s portfolio of sports rights, including the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, the Vuelta a España, the LA28 Olympic Games and a range of winter sports, all within the DAZN app.

“The extension of our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery is great news for all sports fans,” commented Alice Mascia, CEO DACH at DAZN. “With Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD, some of the world’s biggest and most emotional sporting events – from the tennis Grand Slams and the Tour de France to the Olympic Games and winter sports – perfectly complement our extensive football offering as well as other top sports such as darts, the NFL and combat sports. We are proud to offer fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland an exceptional variety of live sport, simply and flexibly in one place.”

The Eurosport channels are included in all DAZN subscription packages which start at €9.99 per month.

DAZN also recently extended its rights deal for Serie A football across the DACH region, making it the only provider of the Italian competition in Germany, Austria and Switzerland through to the end of the 2028/29 season.