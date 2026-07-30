SiriusXM, the US pay-radio operator, added 22,000 paid subscribers in Q2 2026 to reach 33 million total, with monthly churn improving to 1.4 per cent, marking the lowest level in the company’s history.

But shares fell 13 per cent in pre-market trading as the company posted revenue of $2.16 billion, up 1 per cent year over year, and net income of $239 million, slightly missing analyst expectations but still up 23 per cent year-over-year.

The company raised its full-year guidance and now expects total revenue of approximately $8.52 billion and EBITDA of approximately $2.62 billion.

“Since resetting our strategy, we’ve been focused on building a stronger, more durable SiriusXM, and our second quarter performance demonstrates that strategy is delivering meaningful results,” commented CEO Jennifer Witz. “We achieved positive second-quarter self-pay net additions for the first time in four years, strengthened engagement and retention across our subscriber base, and continue to build momentum by delivering premium content and experiences that deepen our connection with listeners while creating new opportunities for advertisers. These results reflect disciplined execution and give us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We remain focused on creating long-term value by investing in the areas that strengthen our listener relationships and further differentiate SiriusXM.”