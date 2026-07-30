More than half (56 per cent) of children aged 8 to 16 say their parents’ unintentional phone use causes them to miss important family moments according to research by Virgin Media O2.

It comes as 43 per cent of parents of under-18s struggle to only use their phone intentionally. Half (50 per cent) say they have little to no control over how they use their phone and the internet, leaving them on track to spend almost four full days (88 hours) of the summer holidays using their smartphones unintentionally.

The findings form part of Virgin Media O2’s 18-month study into the UK’s digital wellbeing, which has now generated more than 16,000 responses from people across the UK.

The latest phase reveals that parents of under-18s are significantly more likely than non-parents to fall into unintentional smartphone habits, such as picking up their phone automatically or spending longer scrolling than intended. For the first time, it also explores how children aged 8 to 16 experience those behaviours, with 58 per cent wishing their parents were more present when they’re together.

Parents are more likely to fall into unintentional phone use

More than three quarters (76 per cent) of parents say they often pick up their phone without thinking, compared with 57 per cent of non-parents. Almost half (48 per cent) check or pick up their phone 30 or more times a day without a specific reason, and as a result, spend two hours and six minutes on their phone unintentionally every day – around 40 minutes longer than the average UK adult.

This is likely because of the pressures of family life – particularly present during the summer break. Almost three in four (74 per cent) say after a long day, using their phone helps them relax, and 80 per cent say being online helps them stay in touch when life gets busy.

The impact isn’t always positive, however. Just over half (51 per cent) of parents feel worse after spending longer on their phone than intended, and 49 per cent worry continuing their current phone use would damage relationships with family – which has been noticed by children.

Children notice the impact on everyday family moments



Almost two thirds (63 per cent) of children believe their parents don’t realise how much time they spend on their phones unintentionally, while 58 per cent wish their parents were more present when they’re together. Nearly half (48 per cent) say they’ve had to repeat themselves because a parent was using their phone, while 34 per cent say a parent has missed something they wanted to show them.

And parents are aware of how unintentional phone use is showing up at home. Three in five (63 per cent) realise they weren’t fully present in life because they were using their phone, and when asked what they’d gain from cutting aimless phone time, they stated being more present in everyday moments.

The findings suggest unintentional phone use is affecting the everyday interactions that matter most to families.

Families want to make the most of summer together



Despite these distractions, the research suggests parents and children share the same ambition: to spend more quality time together over the summer holidays.

Almost all children (92 per cent) say spending quality time with family is important over the break, while 88 per cent value doing outdoor activities together and 85 per cent say family time is more enjoyable when everyone gives each other their full attention.

Asked when they most wanted parents to be fully present, children pointed to everyday moments including talking together (47 per cent), family days out (40 per cent), and playing together (35 per cent). They also identified simple ways families could spend more quality time together, including talking more (51 per cent) and setting aside time where everyone puts their phones away (49 per cent).

Helping parents build more intentional digital habits



With 69 per cent of parents saying they are concerned about using digital devices in front of their children, and 63% saying they would welcome tools or support to help manage their phone use, Virgin Media O2 is inviting parents to assess their digital habits.

Through its ‘Digital Intentionality Score’, people can understand how they use their phones and compare their behaviour against the national average of 63 out of 100 – with higher scores representing more intentional use. Developed in association with author and digital wellbeing expert, Seyi Akiwowo, the 10-question tool draws on both real usage data and self-reported habits to provide a clearer picture of how people engage with their phones and provides personalised guidance to support more intentional and balanced digital habits over time.

Dana Haidan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Summer holidays are a chance for families to spend quality time together, but we know modern family life is busy, and parents are often balancing work, childcare, and everything in between. Our research shows many are getting caught in unintentional phone habits without even realising it. This isn’t simply about individual behaviour. Many of the digital services we use every day are designed to keep us engaged, making it easy to spend longer on our phones than we intended. Understanding those habits is the first step towards building a healthier relationship with technology. At Virgin Media O2, we believe our role goes beyond keeping people connected. That’s why we’re investing in long-term research, trusted partnerships and practical tools to help people better understand their digital habits and feel more informed, more confident and more in control of how they use technology.”