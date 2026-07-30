According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data centere industries, the Broadband Access Equipment market is predicted to grow at an average annual rate of 0.5 per cent from 2026 to 2030, with total revenue peaking in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fibre expansion by cable and fibre ISPs.

The forecast has increased slightly from January 2026 due to expected higher equipment prices for at least the next year.

“Large-scale DOCSIS 4.0 and XGS-PON upgrade and expansion projects are well underway, though the increasing bill-of-materials costs for residential CPE threaten to further growing gaps in homes passed and connected,” commented Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “From limiting their purchases of high-end Wi-Fi 7 gateways to expanding their refurbishing programmes, ISPs are sorting through all available options to secure subscribers and provide the best service.”

Additional highlights from the report: