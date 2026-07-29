Streaming usage appeared to begin its summer ascent in May 2026 as US audiences’ time spent streaming increased to 48.6 per cent of total TV watch-time (+1.0 pt.), according to Nielsen’s latest The Gauge and Media Distributor Gauge reports.

Additionally, overall TV usage exhibited a notably smaller monthly decrease compared to previous April-to-May transitions, declining 1 per cent this interval versus 2-4 per cent in prior years.



YouTube recorded a platform-best 13.8 per cent of TV watch-time in May to maintain the largest share of television among all distributors for a third consecutive month. The streamer also captured the largest monthly share gain across both streaming platforms and media companies in May (+0.4 pts.).

Prime Video saw a 4 per cent increase and captured its best share of TV to date with 4.5 per cent of television usage (+0.3 pts.). Viewing from audiences aged 18-24 year-old audiences was up 18 per cent on the platform as well, but the bulk of Prime Video’s success this month was primarily driven by two factors: (1) the final episodes of its original superhero series The Boys, which generated 5 billion viewing minutes and was the most-watched streaming title of the month, and (2) its coverage of 20 live sports events, including 12 NBA Playoff games, six WNBA games and two NASCAR Cup Series races. The sports events drove 7.5 billion viewing minutes combined on the platform.

Additional streaming highlights included:

Netflix moved back into the #4 slot in the Media Distributor Gauge, representing 8 per cent of TV usage in May (+0.2 pts.). Netflix received a boost from acquired series La Brea, which was the second most-streamed title of the month with over 4 billion viewing minutes.

The Roku Channel recorded a new platform best in May with 3.1 per cent of total TV usage (+0.1 pts.).

Paramount Streaming climbed to 2.3 per cent of TV (+0.2 pts.) as it exhibited the largest usage gain of the month among streaming platforms with a 7 per cent upswing over April. Increases were driven by the initial episodes of new Paramount+ original series Dutton Ranch (pictured), and library content such as Spongebob Squarepants.

Among media distributors, Disney maintained the second largest share of TV in May with 10 per cent of total watch-time. ESPN was up 16 per cent and owned the top six cable telecasts in May, driven by its coverage of the NBA Playoffs.

NBCU+Versant maintained the third slot in the Media Distributor Gauge with 8.4 per cent of TV viewing (+0.2 pts.). NBC owned the top two broadcast telecasts in May, including the annual Kentucky Derby with over 18 million viewers, and Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals with over 12 million viewers.

Broadcast and cable viewing exhibited typical April-to-May declines, finishing at 19.2 per cent and 20.4% of TV watch-time, respectively. While broadcast sports viewership rebounded slightly (+3 per cent), broadcast dramas (-13 per cent) and sitcoms (-10 per cent) were impacted by the conclusion of the broadcast season in the final weeks of the month. On the cable side, despite the NBA Playoffs steadying the sports genre, it could not compensate for the 16 per cent drop in cable news viewership.