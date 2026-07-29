5 has launched 11 new streaming channels on Freely, the live and on demand streaming platform from Everyone TV. The new channels – curated from popular 5 content – are available to watch free of charge on the Freely TV guide, which enables viewers with Freely-enabled sets to browse and watch streamed channels from 5 as well as collaborators, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and others.

Each channel caters to specific interests and individual titles, including true crime, police, medical, emergency shows and movies. There is also a Milkshake! channel for 5’s children’s content, plus dedicated channels to some of 5’s most popular shows, including Police Interceptors, Bargain-Loving Brits and The Yorkshire Vet.

Five of the channels are exclusive to Freely at launch – 5Movies, 5Medical, 5Yorkshire Vet, 5History, and Milkshake! – and all the channels on Freely are also available to watch on the 5 Streaming platform which, with the new additions, now hosts 28 channels.