5 adds new streaming channels to Freely
July 29, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
5 has launched 11 new streaming channels on Freely, the live and on demand streaming platform from Everyone TV. The new channels – curated from popular 5 content – are available to watch free of charge on the Freely TV guide, which enables viewers with Freely-enabled sets to browse and watch streamed channels from 5 as well as collaborators, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and others.
Each channel caters to specific interests and individual titles, including true crime, police, medical, emergency shows and movies. There is also a Milkshake! channel for 5’s children’s content, plus dedicated channels to some of 5’s most popular shows, including Police Interceptors, Bargain-Loving Brits and The Yorkshire Vet.
Five of the channels are exclusive to Freely at launch – 5Movies, 5Medical, 5Yorkshire Vet, 5History, and Milkshake! – and all the channels on Freely are also available to watch on the 5 Streaming platform which, with the new additions, now hosts 28 channels.
5’s VP, Distribution & Business Development, Kiaran Saunders said: “Launching these channels on Freely will help us expand their reach beyond the 5 streaming platform and directly into the homes of our audiences. As more and more people stream TV live, we want to meet audiences where they are with content they care about. These new channels showcase the range and breadth of genres that 5 excels at. We’re also pleased to build on the recent launch of 5Sport on YouTube as we expand our distribution across platforms.”
Jonathan Thompson, Everyone TV’s CEO, added: “5 is home to a wide range of programmes that audiences love, and these new channels bring even more of that content to Freely, from true crime and films to children’s favourites, with the new Milkshake! channel giving families even more choice to watch over the summer holidays. As more households choose to stream live TV, we’re continuing to work with our partners to bring the best of free TV together all in one place, making it easier than ever for audiences to discover and enjoy the programmes they love.”
- 5Cops – (channel 69): featuring Traffic Cops, Motorway Cops, Police Night Shift 999, and Police Code Zero, among others.
- 5Police Interceptors – (channel 70): 24/7 real life policing programmes
- 5Movies – (channel 77): the home of made-for-TV thriller movies, exclusive to Freely and 5 Streaming, with films such as Danger Rocks The Cradle, You’ll Never Leave Me, Deadly Surrogacy and A Killer Behind Closed Doors.
- 5A&E – (channel 84): featuring shows such as 999 Critical Condition, A&E After Dark and Casualty 24/7
- 5Crime – (channel 85): featuring shows such as Rogue Claimers, Call the Bailiffs, Killer at the Crime Scene, 999 Killer on the Line and Making a Serial Killer
- 5Medical – (channel 107): exclusive to Freely and 5 Streaming, featuring shows such as GPs Behind Closed Doors, Autopsy, Don’t Tell the Doctor, Plastic Surgery Nightmares and Maternity Ward
- 5Yorkshire Vet – (channel 108): exclusive to Freely and 5 Streaming, 24/7 programming of the popular programme (pictured) that takes viewers inside the life of a working veterinarian in the Yorkshire countryside
- 5Bargain-Loving Brits – (channel 118): 24/7 programming of 5’s Bargain-Loving Brits series, including Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun, Bargain-Loving Brits by the Sea and Bargain-Loving Brits in Blackpool
- 5Trucking Hell – (channel 119): featuring shows such as Trucking Hell, Outback Truckers and Trucking Heavy
- 5History – (channel 128): exclusive to Freely and 5 Streaming, featuring shows such as Inside the Tower of London, Secrets of the Royal Palaces, Walking Wartime Britain and more
- Milkshake! – (channel 360): exclusive to Freely and 5 Streaming, and with different content and a different schedule to 6-9am Milkshake! slot on 5, featuring shows such as Fireman Sam, Thomas & Friends, Mimi’s World, Stan and Gran and The World According to Grandpa
Freely sets are available to purchase from a number of manufacturers including Hisense, Bush, Toshiba, Panasonic, Sharp, TCL, Amazon Fire TVs and METZ, as well as streaming devices from Netgem and Manhattan.