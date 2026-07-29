The FTTH Council Europe has announced that it has rebranded as Fibre Council Europe.

Explaining the rebrand, the industry body said: “Fibre to the home is where the Council’s journey began; it no longer defines the full extent of the fibre industry’s work or ambition. Across Europe, fibre infrastructure now underpins the continent’s digital future: extending backhaul networks, connecting data centres, and delivering high-capacity connectivity to homes and businesses. This infrastructure will help determine how quickly Europe’s digital economy grows and innovates. The Council’s committees, research, reporting and advocacy have already evolved to reflect this broader reality. Its name now evolves with them.”

“Fibre Council Europe represents the full fibre ecosystem: fixed connectivity, the fibre infrastructure that powers mobile networks, data centres, and the digital services on which citizens, businesses and public institutions depend,” added the Council.

Additionally, the company’s flagship event, The FTTH Conference, is also taking on a new name in Fibre Horizons. The first edition of Fibre Horizons will take place on March 17th-18th 2027 at Allianz MiCo in Milan.

“This is an evolution, not a departure. Everything our members and partners value about the Council – our advocacy, our research, our community – carries forward under the new name and the expanded scope. What changes is that our identity now reflects the breadth of the fibre ecosystem we represent,” commented Vincent Garnier, Director General of the Fibre Council Europe.