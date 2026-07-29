Netflix has announced several new additions to its platform. How to Get to Heaven from Belfast came out in February and comes from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee. The Woman in the Wall has also been added. The mystery thriller stars Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack.

Bad Bridges is now on Netflix, and there are plans for Grown Ups, an adaptation of the novel by Marian Keyes, which will be set in Dublin, Ireland.

The Boom of Irish Movies and Television

Irish television and film are experiencing a bit of a moment right now. Record levels of investment and growing international audiences have helped to put Ireland on the map. Behind the scenes, Ireland’s creative sector is booming as well. Screen production hit €544 million in 2026, a record-breaking 26 per cent increase when compared to the year before.

Ireland now supports 44,000 full-time jobs in the creative sector. Broadcaster RTE has announced that they have commissioned 160 hours of Irish storytelling for this year. Irish actors have also become some of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the last few years.

Cillian Murphy won an Academy Award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and stars like Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan are finding their footing in highly acclaimed films, reaching the heights of worldwide stars.

Modern television may be thriving, but even the oldest stories in Ireland are as popular as ever. The Irish Mythology Podcast and Tell me a Story with Eddie Lenihan introduce modern audiences to banshees, Celtic heroes, and the tales of Tuatha Dé Danann.

Myths like this have influenced countless books and movies. Leprechauns have become cultural icons. The horror movie Leprechaun became a cult favourite, blending mythology with slasher horror, as well as drawing from the iconic pots of gold and rainbows that are strongly linked to Irish folklore. Another example can be found in iGaming. Rainbow Riches is a slot game built around Irish imagery, including shamrocks, pots of gold and rainbows. Titles like this demonstrate how prominent Irish folklore is, and how it influences entertainment beyond television.

Irish music is also reflecting the boom in content, as homegrown music streaming hit 13.2 billion audio streams in 2026, showing how the trend is not localised to television alone.

The Future for Irish Entertainment is Bright

As record levels of investment are being made, globally recognised actors are leading major Hollywood projects. Acclaimed dramas are finding new audiences through streaming services, and new stories are being inspired. Irish entertainment is in a strong position.

It’s not just Netflix that is embracing Irish content either. Several acclaimed Irish dramas and comedies can now be found on the BBC, with Kin, a Dublin gangland thriller, and Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, which is a historical drama show.

Prime Video is also home to Irish television shows and movies. Some of them include Frank of Ireland, London Irish and Father Ted. The Fall, a tense psychological thriller starring Jamie Dornan, is also available to stream.