Hayu’s catalogue is now available to Sky subscribers at no extra cost. Eligible customers can access over 250 reality shows, including new seasons, and same-day US episodes – all included as part of their Sky TV subscription, with no additional apps or logins required.

Viewers can watch every season of popular reality shows on Hayu, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Below Deck Mediterranean, and a 20th anniversary season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Hayu, owned by NBCUniversal, is included at no extra cost for Sky Ultimate TV customers and all Sky Q and Sky+ pay TV customers.