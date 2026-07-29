A study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Smartly surveyed 620 marketing and advertising decision-makers responsible for CTV strategy across the UK, US and Germany to better understand what prevents brands from bringing the speed, testing and optimisation common in paid social to connected TV.

The research suggests that while CTV has matured as a media buying channel, creative production and optimisation continue to operate much like traditional linear television, limiting marketers’ ability to improve campaign performance.

Among the key findings:

95 per cent of respondents agree that the variety and speed of creative variations have a greater impact on CTV campaign performance than audience targeting alone.

Only 25 per cent of respondents can produce a new CTV creative variation in two days or less, compared with 34 per cent for social media creative.

Only 9 per cent of marketers rotate CTV creative multiple times per day, compared with 21 per cent for social media.

51 per cent cite an inability to adapt linear TV production timelines, approval workflows and measurement to CTV as one of their biggest challenges.

61 per cent say they lack creative-level performance insights, limiting their ability to confidently test and optimise campaigns.

Another 61 per cent say they lack a single source of truth for measuring CTV performance.

56 per cent say a single platform connecting social and CTV creative would help them better understand creative performance across both channels.

99 per cent of respondents say they are interested in bringing social-grade creative practices to CTV.

The findings suggest the next phase of CTV performance will depend not only on continued advances in targeting and media buying, but also on modernising creative production, testing, measurement and optimisation so marketers can operate CTV with the same agility they’ve developed in social advertising.

The report also recommends that marketers move away from legacy linear TV creative workflows, test creative more rigorously and routinely, and adopt connected technologies that unify creative production, measurement and optimisation across channels.