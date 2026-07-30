As connected TV (CTV) adoption continues accelerating across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), data from DoubleVerify (DV), the software platform to verify media quality, optimise ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, found that CTV impression volume in the UK increased 39 per cent year-on-year in 2025.

The findings are part of DV’s 2026 Global Insights report, Must-CTV: Streaming’s Shift From Promise to Performance, informed by proprietary DV measurement data spanning billions of impressions from DV-protected campaigns globally.

DV’s analysis also found that EMEA overall recorded 35 per cent year-over-year growth in CTV impression volume, highlighting continued expansion in streaming TV consumption and advertiser investment across the region.

“DV is monitoring a growing volume of CTV impressions in every region where we operate,” commented Collette Spagnolo, VP of Marketing, Integrated Marketing and Analytics at DoubleVerify. “As the industry matures, CTV is becoming an increasingly important part of the video advertising mix alongside desktop, mobile app and mobile web.”

The findings also come as DV continues monitoring rising fraud and media quality challenges across the global CTV ecosystem. DV’s Global Insights report found that CTV fraud schemes and variants increased 140 per cent globally in Q1 2026 compared with Q1 2025, underscoring how fraudsters are scaling increasingly sophisticated operations alongside rapid streaming growth. As streaming adoption and advertiser investment continue rising in the UK and across EMEA, maintaining media quality and transparency remains critical for advertisers.

“Media quality protections safeguard brand equity and media investment,” added Spagnolo. “They are designed to make every dollar of ad spend work harder by minimizing waste, maximising return on investment and improving campaign performance. Without these protections, advertisers risk paying for impressions that simply don’t deliver value.”