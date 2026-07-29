The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Aquatics GB are partnering once again to bring the European Aquatics Championships Paris 2026 live and free exclusively to UK audiences on Eurovision Sport, the EBU’s free streaming platform.

Taking place from July 31st to August 16th, the European Aquatics Championships Paris 2026 will bring together Europe’s leading athletes across swimming, para swimming, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, returning elite international aquatics to venues used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Eurovision Sport will again be embedded within the Aquatics GB website, enabling fans to access live and on-demand coverage directly through the Aquatics GB digital platform.

Coverage will be available via the Eurovision Sport website and mobile app, connected TV platforms including Android TV and Apple TV, as well as UK FAST channels Amazon Live, Free Live Sports, Plex and Samsung TV Plus. Highlights will be available on demand throughout the competition.

The partnership forms part of a broader 2026 collaboration between Eurovision Sport and Aquatics GB, which includes coverage of multiple international aquatics events for UK audiences.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, commented: “Building on the success of our collaboration with Aquatics GB last year, we’re delighted to bring the European Aquatics Championships Paris 2026 to UK audiences through Eurovision Sport. Partnerships like this are central to our ambition to make the biggest international sporting events available to the widest possible audience. With Eurovision Sport now reaching viewers across more platforms than ever before, we’re looking forward to helping people discover the Championships, and enjoy every moment of the action, live and free.”

Drew Barrand, CEO, Aquatics GB, added: “There’s a huge aquatics fan base across Great Britain, and we’re delighted to continue working with Eurovision Sport to bring live coverage to those fans. The partnership has already enabled UK audiences to watch multiple events throughout 2026, and we’re excited to build on that by delivering live coverage of the European Championships in Paris.”

Building on Aquatics GB’s growing digital audience and Eurovision Sport’s expanding multi-platform offering, the partnership reflects a shared ambition to connect more fans with elite aquatics. Together, Aquatics GB and Eurovision Sport are giving UK audiences more opportunities than ever to discover, follow and enjoy one of Europe’s premier aquatics events.