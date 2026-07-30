ITV has announced the launch of ITV OddsFinder a new app that brings together real-time odds on horseracing from a range of bookmakers in one place.

Created in association with Funteron, a B2B sports betting odds comparison and discovery platform, the app brings together real-time prices from bookmakers for each race on ITV Racing in a single view, so users can see which operator is offering the best odds before deciding whether to progress through to that bookmaker to place a bet. Prices update continuously, so the comparison is current at the moment the user is looking.

The app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play and is accompanied by advertising promotion in the commercial breaks during ITV Racing’s coverage, initially launching in Glorious Goodwood, broadcast across five days on ITV.

ITV OddsFinder runs on Funteron’s odds comparison infrastructure, which aggregates real-time pricing from a network of licensed bookmakers across the UK.

Mike Barrett, ITV Controller of Agency & Client Sales, commented: “At ITV we’re constantly exploring new commercial opportunities around live sport, for the benefit of both our advertising partners and viewers. Building on Funteron’s experience in this area we are pleased to be launching ITV OddsFinder to give users a streamlined experience around the racing they love.”