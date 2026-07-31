BBC Weather is setting out plans to make its services “even more digital and local”. These plans will include opening a new BBC weather centre at the Met Office’s headquarters in Exeter, as part of the new partnership between the two organisations first announced in July 2025.

Jonathan Munro, Interim CEO of BBC News, commented: “As this summer’s heatwaves have proved, up-to-the minute and accurate weather information has never been more important. I’m looking forward to our partnership with the Met Office – this is a very apt time for our two trusted national institutions to be reunited.”

Simon Brown, Acting Chief Executive, Met Office, says: “Trusted information has never been more important. By bringing together the Met Office’s world-leading weather and climate intelligence with BBC Weather’s ability to reach millions of people every day, we can help audiences make informed decisions and stay safe during severe weather. This partnership, expected to go live later this year, is an important part of our strategy to support broadcast customers and extend the reach of trusted weather information across broadcast and digital channels. BBC Weather’s increased presence in Exeter will also strengthen links with the South West’s environmental science and data community.”

Under the BBC’s plans, local presenters will play a key role in future TV weather broadcasts at lunchtimes and weekends, giving a nationwide weather picture as well as a detailed local forecast.

The Today programme, BBC Breakfast, and the weekday editions of the News at Six will continue to feature separate national forecasts from network weather presenters, as will the News at Ten for a trial period. The late night weather bulletin on BBC Two weekdays will close.

The BBC says that it will reflect new audience habits and make the most of network weather presenters’ expertise with enhanced coverage of significant weather events across all digital platforms, including articles, video, and social media updates.

Under the changes, routine radio forecasts will be read by presenters and announcers. On the news channel, half-hourly weather forecasts will continue, with automated forecast graphics rather than presenters. This format will also be used for the overnight edition of Weather for the Week Ahead on BBC One.

These proposed changes, to be implemented this year, will involve a net total of three post closures and will contribute to the BBC’s £500 million savings target. Focusing weather operations in Salford and Exeter also means that two of the dedicated weather studios at London Broadcasting House are set to close.