The SPFL returns to league action on July 31st night as Sky Sports broadcasts live coverage of every William Hill Premiership fixture across the opening weekend. The 2026/27 William Hill Premiership will kick off with Dundee United v Rangers on July 31st at 8.00pm, followed on August 1st by Falkirk hosting St Mirren at 3.00pm and Aberdeen taking on Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports will also show St Johnstone mark their top-flight return at home to Kilmarnock, kick-off 2.00pm, followed by Hibernian v Motherwell at 4.30pm, both on August 2nd, and reigning champions Celtic beginning their title defence against Dundee on August 3rd at 7.30pm. SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everybody at the SPFL is hugely looking forward to another exciting season following the incredible drama across our four divisions last campaign. The fact Sky Sports is showing every William Hill Premiership game on the opening weekend is fantastic for the profile of our league as the new season gets under way. Sky Sports will also broadcast six Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) matches across the opening weekend of the 2026/27 season, kicking off with London City Lionesses hosting Manchester United at 7pm on September 4th, followed by a full slate of games cross the opening Sunday, including:

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal @ 12:00

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United @ 12:00

Charlton Athletic v Liverpool @ 14:00

Crystal Palace v Everton @ 14:00

Manchester City v Birmingham City @ 14:30

Sky Sports is the home of the WSL with 90 per cent of all WSL matches live on Sky Sports and NOW. Select games will also be shown for free on the Sky Sports WSL YouTube channel. In line with the league’s expansion, viewers can watch 163 matches live throughout the season. That means there will be an additional 45 games shown on Sky, including 108 exclusively live games and 77 per cent of first picks. Sky will also show the Play-Off game.

All games on the final weekend of the WSL season (May 22nd-23rd) will be shown live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports WSL presenter team for the new season will feature: