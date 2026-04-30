DAZN, TikTok to livestream free Serie A fixture

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is partnering with TikTok to offer users in the UK & Ireland the chance to livestream a Serie A fixture on the TikTok platform for the first time.

On May 3rd at 2pm (BST), Sassuolo v AC Milan will stream live on the DAZN Football TikTok channel, offering access to one of the world’s biggest leagues for free, aiming to turn casual viewers into committed fans.

The move signals a shift where fans are viewed not just as casual viewers but active participants through commentary, reactions and co-creation. The partnership will see TikTok sit at the centre of sports culture, connecting fans, creators, broadcasters and athletes in one ecosystem, from the first touchpoint to live match moments. TikTok LIVE will bring a real-time, interactive match experience to the audience, helping to continue the growing fan interest for Serie A content.

The livestream is part of DAZN and TikTok’s shared ambition to make live football more accessible, interactive and social for fans across the globe, bringing more fixtures and behind-the-scenes content to audiences worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Pete Oliver, CEO Growth Markets at DAZN, commented: “Partnering with TikTok to bring Serie A to more fans is the latest step we are taking towards making football more accessible, immersive and interactive. Fans anywhere across the UK & Ireland will be able to watch a fixture from one of the world’s top divisions, with two teams rich with history, underpinning DAZN’s ongoing commitment to bring sport to more fans.”

Abbie Raybould, Global Sports Partnerships at TikTok, added: “Working with DAZN to bring live Serie A to TikTok is a big moment for how fans experience football on the platform. What we’re seeing now is fans not just watching, but getting involved, reacting, commenting and shaping the moment together. TikTok LIVE makes that feel immediate and shared, turning a match into something you’re part of, not just something you watch.”