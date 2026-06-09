SpaceX wraps IPO; 8,000 launches by 2030

There are numerous reports that enthusiasm for the SpaceX IPO means that the offer is more than 2-times oversubscribed and that applications have closed. Elon Musk, in a SpaceX interview on June 8th, has given guidance on what the newly funded business is planning over the next few years.

A recent test flight of its giant Starship was a technical success but SpaceX has yet to return both the booster and second stage to their launch sites. This is essential if SpaceX is to achieve “aircraft-like turnaround times” for their rocket division.

Nevertheless, Musk’s current plan is to target 1,000 Starship launches during 2028, 3,000 per annum by 2029 and 8,000 during 2030.

Musk has spoken about his general goals for SpaceX’s AI data centres in space achieving 1 GW next year, 10 GW in 2028, 100 GW in 2029 as the plan and rough goals they are working towards. This is undoubtedly aggressive because the first GW will need 100-200 Starship launches. And they need 100 Starship launches in 2027 for Starlink broadband and 500 launches for communications covering both broadband and Direct-to-Cellular.

Critics suggest this is an extremely aggressive calendar. Critics have also suggested that this week’s IPO on its June 12th settlement and NASDAQ listing has “drained the whole market’s liquidity” such has been the enthusiasm for SpaceX stock.

However, SpaceX’s AI ambitions are perhaps the most fascinating. The satellites will have a 70-metre wingspan, a 20-metre deployed height, on-board computers, deployable liquid radiators for heat dispersal and a 150 kW solar array. Key to launching these satellites – and Musk has talked of hundreds of thousands of satellites – is Starship, and a speedy turnaround with a commensurate lowering of launch costs to about $400,000 per launch.