Spain: Movistar Plus renews DP World Tour rights

Movistar Plus and the DP World Tour have expanded their partnership through a new long-term agreement that will consolidate the platform as the ‘Home of Golf’ in Spain for years to come.

Per the deal, Movistar Plus will continue to offer exclusive coverage of the complete DP World Tour through to 2031, including some of the biggest events on the international calendar and future editions of the Ryder Cup, highlighted by the historic Ryder Cup in Spain in 2031. The event will bring golf’s most popular team competition back to Spanish soil 34 years after Seve Ballesteros led Team Europe to victory at Valderrama in 1997.

The renewal includes full coverage of the DP World Tour schedule, featuring some of the most iconic tournaments in the sport and the world’s best golfers competing throughout the season on many of the game’s most celebrated courses.

“With this renewal, Movistar Plus continues to strengthen a unique golf offering at a time of significant transformation across the international golf landscape, consolidating a model built on stability, continuity and the best possible experience for fans. The platform will continue to provide exclusive golf coverage through its dedicated channels, featuring live broadcasts, special programming, analysis, documentaries and the finest team of experts covering every major event on the calendar,” said a Movistar press statement.