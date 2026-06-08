Markets braced for SpaceX IPO

The hype for the upcoming SpaceX Initial Public Offering (IPO) will come to a head on June 12th when SpaceX is scheduled to officially go public on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SPCX’.

The fans, the Elon Musk faithful and certainly some major banks, are all backing the Musk factor and in some quarters there’s a FOMO sentiment in play. Certainly, the fact that the IPO now allows for retail investors (the general public) to buy shares with a qualifying eligibility of just $2,000 (it is – according to Fidelity Investments – nearer to $50,000 usually as a “minimum investment”) and therefore drawing in a much wider catchment.

For the doomsayers, there are certainly anxieties about some of the forecasts for SpaceX. The prospectus from SpaceX talks about aiming for a 70 per cent gross margin (it was 49 per cent in 2025) and a “high margin” target of 45 per cent Net Income Margin (in 2025 it was a loss of 26 per cent).

One investment group called the prospectus “one of the most bullish documents ever written for the D2D industry”. It added that the apparent enthusiasm for SpaceX’s IPO would influence other businesses such as AST SpaceMobile.

Goldman Sachs, one of the banks wholly supporting the IPO, forecasts that SpaceX’s AI revenues will soar from $3.2 billion this year to a staggering $322 billion by 2030. That’s a 100x increase and a major driver behind SpaceX’s projected $1.78 trillion IPO valuation. By 2030, Goldman expects SpaceX to generate $474 billion in total revenue. The AI division would contribute $322 billion, Starlink $144 billion, and launch services $8.3 billion. Then, for the committed ‘futurists’, there’s asteroid mining, as well as Moon and Mars activity. Time will tell, of course.

However, investment analysts at ARK Invest and their Chief Futurist Brett Winton are pretty emphatic saying that Starlink alone is enough to back the IPO valuation of almost $2 trillion. Winton noted that SpaceX’s growth prospects are not limited to launch services but are closely tied to the rapid expansion of AI. ARK estimates that by 2030, the combined enterprise value of companies developing and operating foundational AI models could reach $15 trillion to $20 trillion.