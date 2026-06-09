Record European audiences for Roland-Garros on HBO Max

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) attracted record audience performances for the Roland-Garros tennis Grand Slam on its platforms across Europe (excluding France).

With more than 900 matches available live and on demand, HBO Max offered fans full access to the tournament across Europe (excluding France). Powered by features including Multi-View, Key Moments and Player Alerts, HBO Max delivered what it described as “its most immersive tennis viewing experience to date”. These enhancements helped drive deeper audience engagement, resulting in longer time spent on the platform throughout the tournament.

Across the streaming service, unique viewing subscribers increased by +5 per cent year-on-year, while fans consumed more tennis content than ever before. Video views rose by +34 per cemt and total hours watched grew by +20% during the tournament.

Streaming performance was particularly strong in key markets. Italy recorded triple-digit growth in tournament viewers on HBO Max while Poland grew its streaming audience by +81 per cent year-on-year.

Linear Coverage

WBD’s linear coverage delivered a series of notable milestones and audience growth in multiple markets. In Germany, Alexander Zverev’s first Grand Slam triumph on June 7th resulted in the best day in Eurosport’s history, surpassing Jan Ulrich’s success at the 1997 Tour de France. Over 2 million viewers saw Zverev become the first German men’s Grand Slam winner since Boris Becker 30 years ago as the 2026 men’s singles final achieved a peak audience of 2.9 million viewers on Eurosport. Overall, this made Roland-Garros the most watched tournament ever for Eurosport Germany, increasing viewership by +49 per cent compared to 2025.

In Poland, the women’s final peaked at 3.5 million viewers across WBD’s channels Eurosport and TVN, securing an almost 44 per centcombined audience share. This made it the country’s biggest Roland-Garros final audience ever, helping to drive record tournament reach overall. Inspired by the fairytale run of qualifier Maja Chwalińska to the women’s singles final, the match delivered Eurosport Poland’s most watched tennis match ever, gaining +28 per cent more viewers than when Iga Świątek beat Jasmine Paolini to claim her fourth title in 2024.

In Italy, Flavio Cobolli’s run to his first Grand Slam final helped Nove, WBD’s free-to-air channel, secure one of its top five biggest sports broadcasts ever with the full final coverage peaking at 3.4 million viewers, delivering a 28 per cent audience share, and the main broadcast ranking as the channel’s best programme of 2026 to date.

On WBD’s web, app and social platforms across Europe (Eurosport and TNT Sports), millions of tennis fans enjoyed free video and editorial content throughout Roland-Garros with +6% more unique users attracted compared to 2025 with video views rising by +28 per cent. Across its social media platforms, WBD garnered more than one billion video views.

WBD’s live tennis offer continues with coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon in 12 markets across Europe including every match live on HBO Max in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden. TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland will provide viewers with daily highlights and show the singles finals live.