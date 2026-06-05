Analyst: Years of subs growth ahead for Starlink

Professor Tim Farrar (of TMF Associates) has taken a deep dive into Starlink’s consumer business prospects ahead of the imminent SpaceX IPO . The report pulls together the first detailed breakdown of how Starlink’s customers are distributed around the world, based on weekly monitoring of active terminals, and projects how the reported subscriber base and revenues will grow in the coming quarters and years by country and region.

The headline forecast suggests a Bull case of more than 45 million subscribers by 2030. The more pessimistic Bear case is for a 35+ million count by the end of 2030.

The report also discusses the limitations to future growth and how successfully Starlink will be able to compete with terrestrial alternatives in different countries. And the report compares the technology of Starlink and Amazon Leo to assess whether there is any realistic prospect of Amazon making significant inroads into Starlink’s subscriber base in the coming years.

The report summary shows that Starlink’s subscriber count has grown year-by-year from 2.3 million in 2023, 4.4 million in 2024, 8.9 million in 2025 and for its Q1 2026 (at end of March) of 10.3 million.