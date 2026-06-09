Concern expressed over EU Digital Omnibus

A number of trade bodies in the broadcast and publishing industries have written to EU ministers ahead of the Telecommunications Council meeting taking place on June the expressing their concern over what they describe as “harmful measures” in the European Union’s Digital Omnibus.

The text of the letter is below:

Media concerns on the Digital Omnibus

5 June 2026

Dear Minister,

We write to you to share our urgent concerns about the European Commission’s Digital Omnibus proposal ahead of the Telecommunications Council meeting of 9 June 2026.

As representatives of Europe’s media industries, we urge you to reject the harmful measures proposed under Articles 88a and 88b GDPR in the Commission proposal and maintained in Article 5(3) ePrivacy Directive and 8a GDPR by the Council, which run entirely counter to the initiative’s stated goal of simplification to strengthen EU competitiveness.

We see a profound disconnect between the stated aim of the omnibus and its actual contents. Instead of simplifying rules, the Digital Omnibus introduces additional requirements and restrictions that will make it more difficult to process data in Europe. In effect, the proposal maintains strict consent obligations while simultaneously preventing companies from effectively requesting and obtaining consent, and offering no working alternatives for key low-risk processes such as audience measurement.

We have repeatedly shared this concern with the European Commission and representatives of Member States since the publication of the proposal in November 2025, with little effect. A lack of clear political directions at highest levels is hindering meaningful progress in this much needed simplification exercise.

To be meaningful, the Digital Omnibus must deliver on its promise to offer a more proportionate, risk-based framework so that Europe’s digital and media economy can grow and compete globally whilst contributing to the diversity of content and news.

We ask for your clear political support in the upcoming Council meeting to enforce better accountability for the measures proposed, so that the Digital Omnibus aligns strictly with its original mandate of simplifying EU rules and boosting competitiveness. Article 88b or any equivalent provisions should therefore be rejected and removed from the scope of the Digital Omnibus, as they warrant further discussions and an impact assessment, while Article 88a should be amended in accordance with the effective simplification objectives of the Digital Omnibus whilst ensuring alignment with existing legislation, in particular the European Media Freedom Act and the Digital Markets Act.

We thank you for your time and leadership on this critical issue.

Sincerely

Signatories:

ACT – Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe

AER – Association of European Radios

AMC – Audience Measurement Coalition

EBU – European Broadcasting Union

EGTA – the International Trade Body of Multiplatform TV and Audio Businesses

EMMA – European Magazine Media Association

ENPA – European Newspaper Publishers Association

EPC – European Publishers Council

NME – News Media Europe