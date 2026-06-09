Talfan Davies named BBC Deputy Director-General

Rhodri Talfan Davies has been appointed as the BBC’s Deputy Director-General.

The appointment follows a competitive internal recruitment process and will see Talfan Davies will work as the Director-General’s second-in-command, responsible for shaping and delivering the BBC’s editorial strategy, and safeguarding the public’s trust in the corporation. He takes up the role with immediate effect and will serve as a member of both the Executive Committee and BBC Board.

Matt Brittin (pictured- left), BBC Director-General commented: “Rhodri was the outstanding choice among several very strong candidates. He is a trusted, experienced leader – the BBC’s values seem woven into his DNA. I’ve got to know him myself in recent months and I’ve seen at first-hand how invaluable his judgment, breadth of experience and sense of purpose are to this organisation. He is steeped in the BBC’s public service mission while sharing my ambition and sense of urgency to reinvent the BBC for the future.”

Talfan Davies has worked at the BBC for more than 28 years in a variety of roles. Most recently he was Director of the BBC’s Nations division. Rhuanedd Richards will continue to lead Nations as interim Director.

Talfan Davies (pictured, right) added: “I’m honoured to have been appointed Deputy Director-General. The BBC is a beacon of trust and excellence for millions of people here in the UK and globally. I’m looking forward to working with teams across the organisation to promote the highest editorial and creative standards, and to uphold the BBC’s values across our services.”