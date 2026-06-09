Sky cuts streaming latency with Real Time feature

Sky is launching Real Time, a new feature for Sky Glass and Stream viewers, powered by Sky OS, that aims to bring live sport closer to the moment by reducing latency between the live action and what viewers see on screen. Available on select live sports, including the World Cup on BBC and ITV, Real Time helps fans follow matches with less lag (and thus fewer potential spoilers).

Viewers can select the Real Time option on screen during supported live sports to adjust the stream. Real Time is available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream via the opt-in button or via the dedicated channels:

The FIFA World Cup is drawing nearer, with the opening ceremony and first match – Mexico vs South Africa – taking place on June 11th on ITV1.

England’s first World Cup group match is against Croatia on June 16th which will also air on ITV1, whilst Scotland’s first fixture against Haiti takes place in the early hours of June 14th, with live coverage on BBC One.