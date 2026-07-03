Brightline sees success with The Bear advergame

In partnership with Disney Advertising and State Farm, BrightLine has created a custom TV ‘advergame’ inspired by FX’s The Bear to coincide with the release of the show’s fifth and final season.

In its first week, it’s already tracking 4x above BrightLine’s standard engagement benchmark. Viewers have 30 seconds to plate kitchen orders as tickets fly in using only their remote control, replicating the high-pressure chaos the show is known for. Get it right and players hear “Yes, Chef.” Get it wrong: “Wrong dish, Chef.”

“We’re unlocking a new era of interactive storytelling through formats like advergaming that redefine what’s possible at the intersection of premium content and interactivity,” commented Jamie Power, SVP of Addressable Sales at Disney Advertising. “As technology evolves, so does how we connect with consumers – and with partners like BrightLine, we’re scaling immersive experiences that deepen engagement and accelerate measurable impact for advertisers.”

“The best brand experiences start with something people are already passionate about,” added Alyson Griffin, Head of Marketing at State Farm. “The Bear has built an incredibly engaged fan base, and this gave us an opportunity to connect with audiences through the energy and intensity of the kitchen they’ve come to love. By bringing that experience into an interactive format, we’re creating a fun way for fans to step into the action rather than simply watching it.”

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