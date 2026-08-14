Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has acquired extra shares in AST SpaceMobile. Norges Bank, who manages the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund, purchased an additional 604,458 in AST during Q2. Their overall position was worth €256 million at the end of the quarter.

But its stake in AST is not an isolated move. The Fund has also made a $1.22 billion investment in SpaceX (and representing a 0.05 per cent stake). This is the first time that the Fund has publicly disclosed an investment in either business.

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has some $2.3 billion in assets. The Fund also holds a 1.28 per cent stake in Nvidia and a 1.24 per cent holding in Apple.