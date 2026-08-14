Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured licensing deals in 100 key international territories for The F Ward, which was commissioned by Stan, making it the fastest-selling Australian drama ever pre-launch.

Co-produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond and CBS Studios, the six-part medical drama, which launched on Stan in Australia in July, stars Anna Friel and follows a group of young medical interns sent to the underfunded Pines Hospital in Sydney for one final chance to complete their medical training. Here, they must overcome their insecurities, their past, and their own expectations in a place where the stakes are life and death. Broadcasters and streaming platforms acquiring the series include:

Channel 4 (UK)

(UK) SkyShowtime (Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden)

(Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden) Claro video (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay)

(Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay) AMedia Networks (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)

(Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) Streamz (Belgium)

(Belgium) CBC for CBC TV and CBC Gem (English-speaking Canada)

(English-speaking Canada) Quebecor Content (French-speaking Canada)

(French-speaking Canada) COSMOTE TV (Greece)

(Greece) Siminn (Iceland)

(Iceland) RTE (Ireland)

(Ireland) JioHotstar (India)

(India) Sky NZ (New Zealand)

(New Zealand) HBO Asia (Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong)

(Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong) MEGOGO & Kyivstar TV (Ukraine)

“Medical dramas have universal appeal, and the show’s underdog story and rising young cast gave it a real breakout energy,” commented Don McGregor, President, Global Content Licensing, Paramount. “Buyers around the world moved quickly to secure The F Ward, making it the fastest pre-launch sale ever for an Australian drama, and that alone speaks to the strength of this production.”

“The audience response in Australia has been truly remarkable. Anna Friel and this exceptional cast have captured the altruistic ambitions, humour and heart of so many within our health system, which has resonated far beyond our first hopes,” added Dan Edwards, co-creator and producer. “We’re delighted to learn the show has found so many significant partners around the world so quickly. Global audiences can now experience Australia’s greatest social service through the lens of a group of smart, young, almost broken intern doctors and their unconventional mentors.”