United Group and its media business, United Media, has announced the renewal of its deal with LaLiga, bringing Spain’s top-flight football competition back to Sport Klub in Croatia and Slovenia. Under the new four-year agreement, Sport Klub will exclusively broadcast all 380 LaLiga matches each season through the end of the 2029/30 season.

Stephen Nuttall, Senior Advisor to United Group, commented: “We are particularly pleased to bring LaLiga back to Sport Klub in Croatia and Slovenia, where it has a strong and passionate following. Sports are an important part of United Group’s media portfolio, and we continue to take a focused and disciplined approach to securing content that matters to our customers and creates value for our businesses.”

Nemanja Simeunović, Director of Sport Klub, said: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with LaLiga EA Sports for another four seasons. Our ambition is to offer Sport Klub viewers the best and most attractive sports content, and LaLiga is an important part of that offering. Fans in Croatia and Slovenia will once again be able to enjoy every match exclusively on Sport Klub, alongside the high-quality coverage and viewing experience they expect from us.”

Rebeka Díaz, Global Director of Media Rights at LaLiga, added: “Croatia and Slovenia are important football markets with passionate fan bases and a strong connection to Spanish football. Sport Klub is a trusted partner LaLiga in the region, with a deep understanding of local audiences and a proven ability to bring our competition to fans with high-quality coverage and storytelling. We are very pleased to continue this collaboration for another four seasons and ensure that fans in both countries can continue to enjoy LaLiga EA Sports, its clubs, players and biggest rivalries exclusively on Sport Klub.”

The 2026–27 La Liga season starts kicks off on August 15th with the opening match seeing Deportivo Alavés take on Getafe CF at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.