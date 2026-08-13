TNT Sports and its streaming home, HBO Max, are readying to deliver more than 700 live football matches across the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Serie A for the 2026/27 season.

Fronting the line-up this season is Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who expands his role with TNT Sports to become a regular presence throughout the campaign. The ex-England international and Champions League winner will feature across the Premier League, Champions League and Emirates FA Cup coverage as both a pundit and co-commentator. Viewers can also tune in for insight from familiar faces including Joe Cole, Ally McCoist, Karen Carney, Owen Hargreaves, Joleon Lescott, Fara Williams, Steve McManaman, Lucy Ward, Glenn Hoddle, Jen Beattie, Martin Keown, Anita Asante, Joel Ward and Robbie Savage among others.

Darren Fletcher returns as TNT Sports’ lead commentator with Sam Matterface, Mike Minay and Adam Summerton also serving as lead commentators across the season.

Scott Young, EVP, WBD Sports Europe, commented: “With more than 700 live matches across domestic and European football, TNT Sports and HBO Max is an essential destination for football fans this season. The sheer volume of world-class football we bring together means there’s always a big match, an unmissable moment, a compelling story or a trophy on the line. From the referee’s first whistle in August to the biggest finals in May, we’re looking forward to taking football coverage to a whole new level. Every week we’ll bring fans closer to the biggest matches, biggest personalities and biggest stories in the game through world-class live coverage and an exceptional team of presenters, pundits and commentators. But it’s about much more than the live action. We’re football fans ourselves. Whether it’s our unrivalled line-up of presenters, pundits and reporters, original documentaries, exclusive features, behind-the-scenes access or the daily football conversation across our digital and social platforms, there’s always something to discover whenever you come to TNT Sports.”



Premier League



TNT Sports will once again broadcast 52 exclusive live Premier League matches during the 2026/27 season, with its build-up show EKO hosted by Olivia Buzaglo, Jules Breach and Liam MacDevitt on rotation, before the microphone is passed to Lynsey Hipgrave as the build-up to kick-off approaches alongside Breach reporting.

TNT Sports’ coverage of the Premier League begins with Manchester United travelling to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22nd, before Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on August 29th.

UEFA Football

The UEFA Champions League returns with another season of salivating clashes as Manchester United make their return to Europe’s elite competition alongside Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Coverage will be fronted by Reshmin Chowdhury, Hipgrave and Laura Woods with every matchday bringing viewers comprehensive action across the Champions League. Breach, Hipgrave and Emma Dodds will lead coverage of the Europa League and Conference League with Dodds serving as lead presenter for all ties involving Scottish clubs.

Fans can also look forward to the return of two of TNT Sports’ most popular viewing experiences:

Goals Show, presented by Matt Smith, ensuring supporters never miss a goal from across every UEFA Champions League match night.

Multiview, allowing viewers to watch four live matches simultaneously on one screen. Switching between their preference match commentary throughout.

The season will also see new European adventures, with AFC Bournemouth competing in Europe for the first time while Sunderland and Crystal Palace begin their UEFA Europa League campaigns in September. Brighton & Hove Albion – pending a positive result in the Play-Off round this month – will return to European action in the UEFA Conference League from October.

FA Cup



After a successful first season broadcasting live coverage of the FA Cup, TNT Sports will once again feature the best matches right from the first round in November all the way to the Wembley final in May.

TNT Sports will also once again also broadcast live coverage of the Women’s FA Cup live on its channels and platforms – showing at least one game per round from the First Round Proper which starts in October.

Stories beyond the pitch



Throughout the season, viewers can also look forward to a slate of original documentaries, including exploring the sacrifices young players make in pursuit of professional careers, while a major documentary scheduled for 2027 will celebrate the pioneers who helped shape women’s football into the global sport it is today. Additionbally, the award-winning Sign Up: Into Football returns for a third season on September 4th, shining a light on the deaf community and promoting British Sign Language through football.