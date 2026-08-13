Nielsen: US watches 28.6bn minutes of women’s sports in H1
August 13, 2026
According to Nielsen’s proprietary data, 28.6 billion minutes of women’s sports were consumed in the US in the first half of 2026 (January-June), up 18 per cent on H1 2025. In addition, advertising spend on women sports is up +120 per cent since 2022.
The explosion of women’s sports into the mainstream is no longer a nascent trend; it is a fundamental reconfiguration of media rights, arena economics and cultural clout says Nielsen’s report, More Fans, More Often: The Commercial & Cultural Evolution of Women & Sports.
Nielsen’s analysis reveals that 122.5 million Americans – 52.8 per cent of the total population – now identify as active participants in this ecosystem. This massive, engaged audience provides a sophisticated platform for brands to capture long-term loyalty within a demographic that is younger, more diverse, and more values-aligned than ever before.
The commercial viability of this shift is best evidenced by the significant rise in sponsor valuations across leagues. The WNBA has seen a 71 per cent increase, the NWSL a 82 per cent surge, and the LPGA a 51 per cent gain. These metrics demonstrate that the marketplace is aggressively revaluing women’s sports assets to reflect their true reach and influence.
“The rise in popularity of women’s sports isn’t just a fleeting trend; it is a cultural re-alignment where access to games, storytelling around athletes and ongoing investment from brands are changing the economy and energy of global sports,” commented Charlene Polite Corley, Vice President, Inclusive Insights, Nielsen.
At the same time, another shift is redefining the traditional fan base, as women increasingly claim their space as passionate, knowledgeable stakeholders in men’s sports leagues. Among the estimated 16 million new sports fans, the majority (9 million) are women. For the individual leagues, they are seeing women having a significant impact on the volume of new fans including the NFL (+54 per cent), MLB (+50 per cent) and NBA (+45 per cent). In addition, the major leagues with the largest year-over-year growth in female viewership between 2024-26 are the NBA (+55 per cent) and NHL (+44 per cent).
Women’s sports fans are also the consumers brands crave. The data shows women sports fans are values-driven, brand-active and ready to convert as 60 per cent of women’s sports fans have switched the brands they buy based on a company’s values or actions, compared to 45 per cent of sports fans overall, and that figure increases to 67 per cent among Black fans of women’s sports.
Additional report highlights:
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WNBA: 3.8 billion minutes viewed for the 2026 season (leading into All Star Weekend)
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2026 Unrivaled – Season 2 ended with the third most-watched Unrivaled telecast in the league’s history, with 314,000 across TNT Sports.
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2026 Women’s Hockey – 5.3 million average viewers to the Winter Olympics Gold Medal Game on USA Network (peaking at 7.7 million); most-watched women’s hockey game in broadcasting history. Followed by the March 2026 national TV debut of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). The matchup between the New York Sirens and Montreal Victoire on ION drew about 133,000 viewers.
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2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball -9.9 million average viewers to UCLA’s championship win; third most-watched women’s game ever; 21 tournament games topped 1M viewers.
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2026 LOVB Volleyball Season – The April 16th Austin v Salt Lake on USA Network final broke records as the most-watched LOVB match ever averaging 163,000 viewers.
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2026 NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series – The 2026 DI Softball Championship on ESPN reached an all-time high of 30.7 million unique viewers, up 54 million YOY in viewership for the most watched softball tournament ever. Fifteen games topped 1 million viewers securing eight slots in the Nielsen Top 25 amid NBA/NHL playoffs.
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2026 Wimbledon – 1.9 million average viewers to the final between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova delivered ESPN’s most-watched women’s championship match for the tennis tournament. And averaging 1.8 million viewers on a Tuesday afternoon in the first round, The ‘Serena Williams Effect’ was in full effect for her comeback match.