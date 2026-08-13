According to Nielsen’s proprietary data, 28.6 billion minutes of women’s sports were consumed in the US in the first half of 2026 (January-June), up 18 per cent on H1 2025. In addition, advertising spend on women sports is up +120 per cent since 2022.

The explosion of women’s sports into the mainstream is no longer a nascent trend; it is a fundamental reconfiguration of media rights, arena economics and cultural clout says Nielsen’s report, More Fans, More Often: The Commercial & Cultural Evolution of Women & Sports.

Nielsen’s analysis reveals that 122.5 million Americans – 52.8 per cent of the total population – now identify as active participants in this ecosystem. This massive, engaged audience provides a sophisticated platform for brands to capture long-term loyalty within a demographic that is younger, more diverse, and more values-aligned than ever before.

The commercial viability of this shift is best evidenced by the significant rise in sponsor valuations across leagues. The WNBA has seen a 71 per cent increase, the NWSL a 82 per cent surge, and the LPGA a 51 per cent gain. These metrics demonstrate that the marketplace is aggressively revaluing women’s sports assets to reflect their true reach and influence.

“The rise in popularity of women’s sports isn’t just a fleeting trend; it is a cultural re-alignment where access to games, storytelling around athletes and ongoing investment from brands are changing the economy and energy of global sports,” commented Charlene Polite Corley, Vice President, Inclusive Insights, Nielsen.

At the same time, another shift is redefining the traditional fan base, as women increasingly claim their space as passionate, knowledgeable stakeholders in men’s sports leagues. Among the estimated 16 million new sports fans, the majority (9 million) are women. For the individual leagues, they are seeing women having a significant impact on the volume of new fans including the NFL (+54 per cent), MLB (+50 per cent) and NBA (+45 per cent). In addition, the major leagues with the largest year-over-year growth in female viewership between 2024-26 are the NBA (+55 per cent) and NHL (+44 per cent).

Women’s sports fans are also the consumers brands crave. The data shows women sports fans are values-driven, brand-active and ready to convert as 60 per cent of women’s sports fans have switched the brands they buy based on a company’s values or actions, compared to 45 per cent of sports fans overall, and that figure increases to 67 per cent among Black fans of women’s sports.

Additional report highlights: