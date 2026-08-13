US media groups have filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump over his social media company’s decision to sell faster access to the President’s market-moving posts on Truth Social.

The Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, filed in federal court, seeks to prevent Trump from posting official government information exclusively on Truth Social, which is run by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The group, owned by Trump through a trust, recetnly launched Truth API, a business that charges investors for privileged access to his social media posts. The media groups alleged in the lawsuit that the service was both “profoundly corrupt” and unconstitutional, reports FT.

“The President stands to gain financially by giving ‘market-moving’ government information to those who are willing and able to pay his personal company,” the court papers filed in Manhattan district court said.

Trump’s posts on everything from the state of the war in Iran to which countries may be hit with tariffs have frequently spurred big market swings in commodities, equity indices and individual company stocks.

Both the Intercept and the FPF said they regularly cover Trump’s social media posts and now face “delayed access” to the announcements as well as “permanent bars to the president’s archived posts, making it harder for both organisations to do their jobs”.

TMTG interim chief executive Kevin McGurn told the FT last week that about 10 groups had signed deals for Truth API so far at a price of $60,000 to $100,000 a month. TMTG was also working on San expansion” of Truth API for retail investors and in “active conversations with hyperscalers, some of the largest news organisations and developers of large language models”, McGurn added.

The company reported a $238 million loss in Q2 2026.