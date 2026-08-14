Disney, F1 extend collaboration
August 14, 2026
Disney and Formula 1 have announced an extension of their collaboration, taking the programme through 2028 and marking the next chapter with the addition of Disney and Pixar’s Cars.
The news was unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where fans can visit the Disney Store booth for a first look at the all-new Disney and Pixar Cars Collection with Formula 1.
Launched in 2025, the collaboration blends Disney storytelling and racing fandom through immersive experiences, engaging content, and merchandise for fans worldwide. The 2028 extension adds a full new season beyond the original plan, while the addition of Pixar’s Cars expands the collaboration beyond Mickey & Friends for the first time.
“Our mission with the F1 partnership is to bring Disney magic to fans in unexpected and creative ways, whether they’re watching at home, trackside or engaging on social,” said Joss Hastings, Senior Vice President Marketing at Disney Consumer Products. “Building on the momentum established with Mickey & Friends, expanding our partnership to include Pixar’s Cars, debuting at Monza, presents an exciting opportunity to ‘Fuel the Magic’ by bringing together two fandom communities that share the same love of speed, spectacle, and heart. The future of this collaboration belongs to those fans, and our role is to continue building moments that celebrate their passion.”
“The success of our partnership with Disney has demonstrated what’s possible when two globally loved brands come together around a shared vision for creativity, storytelling and fan engagement. Extending our relationship reflects the strength of that collaboration, and our ambition to continue creating new experiences for fans around the world,” added Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1. “This merchandise collection is a natural next step and brings together the excitement of Formula 1 with Disney and Pixar’s Cars in a way that feels both authentic and nostalgic. For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the thrill of racing, making this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love.”
A Growing Global Fan Movement
The collaboration has showcased Mickey & Friends in fun and unexpected ways across major cultural moments, growing into a fan experience spanning entertainment, merchandise, content, and community impact:
- Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Debut of the collaboration with a Disney Live Entertainment performance at the Fountains of Bellagio and appearance from the Disneyland Band, plus the debut of the Disney x Formula 1 merchandise collection.
- Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Kickoff of original WEBTOON content, Formula 1 show car at Shanghai Disneyland Resort and Fan Zone retail pop-ups, featuring race-specific and core merchandise collections.
- Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada 2026: Extension of the collaboration into F1 Academy, spotlighting Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck in race-ready looks, dedicated merchandise and race-weekend experiences aimed to inspire the next generation of women in motorsport.
- Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2026: Disney and Formula 1 expanded their collaboration beyond the track through a Make-A-Wish initiative, unveiling a custom Mickey Mouse-inspired racing helmet that was signed by 20 current Formula 1 drivers. After attracting 199 bids from 28 bidders across 12 countries, the one-of-a-kind collectible sold for £151,000 with net proceeds from the sale donated to Make-A-Wish International.
Disney also announced this week that Disney+ will become the streaming home of Formula E.