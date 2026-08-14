Disney and Formula 1 have announced an extension of their collaboration, taking the programme through 2028 and marking the next chapter with the addition of Disney and Pixar’s Cars.

The news was unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where fans can visit the Disney Store booth for a first look at the all-new Disney and Pixar Cars Collection with Formula 1.

Launched in 2025, the collaboration blends Disney storytelling and racing fandom through immersive experiences, engaging content, and merchandise for fans worldwide. The 2028 extension adds a full new season beyond the original plan, while the addition of Pixar’s Cars expands the collaboration beyond Mickey & Friends for the first time.