In Q3 FY26, during the FIFA World Cup 2026, ESPN Digital & Social had its best global quarter of all time, pulling in 598 million global users per month, up 45 per cent YoY across web, app, YouTube and social platforms, according to Comscore data.

ESPN also set an all time quarterly record in global social media reach, averaging 565 million social media users per month – nearly 3x the audience of Yahoo Sports – its closest rival. Some 62 per cent of ESPN’s Q3 worldwide audience came from outside the US – about 374 million users per month

June 2026 highlights:

June 2026 was ESPN Digital & Social’s all-time best month worldwide, reaching 643.5 million unique global users – the largest audience ever recorded by any sports media brand and nearly 3X the closest competitor, Yahoo Sports.

In June, 64 per cent of ESPN’s audience came from outside the US, the highest international monthly contribution on record.