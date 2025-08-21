ESPN DTC service goes live

ESPN has rolled its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service and a set of new features on an enhanced ESPN App, making ESPN’s full suite of 12 networks and services available directly to US sports fans for the first time.

The launch comes in time for a key stretch of sports programming across ESPN networks and services, anticipating the kickoff of the college football and NFL seasons, US Open tennis, international soccer, men’s and women’s college soccer, volleyball, field hockey and more. Plus, the start of the WNBA playoffs, PLL playoffs, and NBA and NHL seasons, as well as a WWE Premium Live Event in the near future.

“This is a monumental day for all of us at ESPN, for The Walt Disney Company and, most importantly, for our fans,” commented Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. “ESPN DTC and the ESPN App are a powerful combination marking a major turning point in how we serve sports fans – anytime, anywhere – for years to come. We’ve put a lot of hard work into this launch, with the full force of ESPN and Disney behind it, and we can’t wait for fans to experience all of ESPN in the ESPN App. The best part is, we’re just getting started. What we’re launching today will evolve with regular enhancements over time. As we have since 1979, we’ll continue to listen, adapt and innovate, with sports fans at the centre of everything we do. There is no finish line.”

“ESPN is the preeminent digital sports platform, and this launch marks the most significant advancement of the product in years,” added Adam Smith, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN. “Even more exciting – it is only going to keep getting better. This new era kicks off at a time of incredible momentum at ESPN, and across Disney’s streaming business and products, that’s driven by an amazing partnership between storytelling and technology and a central focus on the fans.”

All-New Features in the ESPN App



In addition to ESPN DTC, the enhanced ESPN App is introducing a set of new features and functionality including a personalised SportsCenter For You, a vertical video carousel for mobile devices, a synchronised two-screen experience for live games, and multiview options for connected TV devices. Fans will also be able to enjoy integrated live game stats, real-time ESPN Fantasy stats and results, live ESPN BET information, personalised in-game commerce, and more.

All of these new features are available to all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

Price Plans

An Unlimited plan is available at lainch priced at $29.99 (€25.75) per month that gives fans access to all 12 of ESPN’s linear networks and services – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX. This access will serve fans with more than 47,000 live events each year, plus on-demand replays, original programming, and more.

Bundling options available include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99 per month (for the first 12 months). Viewers with subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will be able to watch ESPN content within Disney+ seamlessly alongside Disney and Hulu entertainment and family programming. Also, Hulu + Live TV plans include access to the full ESPN Unlimited experience within the ESPN app.

Also, the recently announced ESPN DTC and Fox One bundle will be available on October 2nd for $39.99 per month, and an ESPN DTC bundle with NFL+ Premium that includes NFL Redzone for $39.99 will begin on September 3rd.