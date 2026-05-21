Analysis from Gracenote, the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen, shows that sports has quickly become a foundational part of the SVoD content mix and now makes up 5 per cent of overall programming on leading services.

HBO Max currently offers the most sports content among major global streamers tracked by the Gracenote Data Hub, accounting for 35 per cent of available sports. At the individual game and event level, HBO Max offers 42 per cent of sports content.

The Gracenote Data Hub analysis was expanded to include HBO Max as of the just released Q2 2026 update. Going forward, the service’s programming will be tracked quarterly alongside that of Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+.

Significant growth in sports content on global SVoD providers

In November 2024, sports made up just 1.4 per cent of the Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ catalogues, according to the inaugural Gracenote Data Hub analysis. In the past 18 months, these five providers have more than doubled that distribution to 3.3 per cent. With HBO Max now included in Gracenote’s analysis, sports rises to 5 per cent of all content. There are now nearly 38,500 sports shows, episodes, sports games and events on the leading global SVoD services.

After HBO Max, the next most sports-heavy destinations are Prime Video (25 per cent), Netflix (16 per cent) and Disney+ (14 per cent). Focusing on the individual game and event level, Paramount+ emerged as the leader in sports programming in the Q1 2026 Data Hub, released in February. Now, Paramount+ is home to 30 per cent of games, events and sports show episodes.

Newly added HBO Max jumps ahead of Paramount+ by offering 42 per cent of this sports content. Paramount Skydance’s impending acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery should make the new combined company a key player for streaming sports content globally.

FAST expansion continues

Another key finding from the Q2 update is the number of FAST channels has increased by 19 per cent year-over-year. Entertainment, sports, news and reality are the most predominant channel genres, with news channels exhibiting the most annual growth (57 per cent) year-over-year. At the same time, FAST serves as a significant distribution channel for live sports from all over the world. More than one-third of content on sports channels on FAST (37 per cent) is live sports events.